media release: Immerse yourself in the vibrant rhythms and melodies of Finnish folk culture with Folklore Village and Lauluaika. Join us for an evening of Finnish dancing and music on Saturday, July 6.

The festivities begin with a dance workshop at 4:00 PM, where participants of all skill levels can learn the basic steps to Finnish dances and enjoy some lively mixers. Following the workshop, at 6:00 PM, gather for a potluck and an evening of dancing.

Lauluaika, meaning "Song Time'' in Finnish, will lead the dance workshop and provide enchanting musical accompaniment for the evening dance. Their repertoire includes a variety of Finnish couples dances and group dances, featuring instruments such as mandolin, accordion, violin, guitar, and more.

Admission to the dance workshop is $20, while the potluck and evening dance is $10. Bring a dish to share for the potluck at 6:00 PM.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

Don't miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in Finnish culture through music and dance. Join us at Folklore Village for an unforgettable experience!

For more information and ticket purchases, visit https://folklorevillage.org/product/finnish-dance-with-lauluaika/