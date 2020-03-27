Fire and Rain

press release: Prolific singer-songwriters James Taylor and Carole King dominated the ‘70s airwaves with their singular vocals and lyrical brilliance. Now, award-winning, Juno-nominated artist Jim Witter returns to the River Arts Center stage for a 3rd time, joined by his incredible band and the talented Giselle Sanderson. Together they will celebrate the timeless influence of Taylor and King, whose songs earned them induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and innumerable Grammy Awards. Get ready to ride a wave of emotion as Witter and Sanderson take concertgoers on a nostalgic musical journey with such unsurpassed tunes as “You’ve Got A Friend,” “It’s Too Late,” “Shower The People,” and “Tapestry.”

Tickets: $25/adults, $10/students