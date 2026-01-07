SOLD OUT: The Fire Ball: Reunion

media release: THE FIRE RETURNS! January 31, 2026

Madison's iconic Fire Ball Masquerade, which originally ran from 2008-2018, will reignite for one night only at Crucible on Saturday, January 31, at 7pm.

***TICKETS ARE SOLD OUT***

But you can still come by Crucible around 11pm when we re-open the doors to the public for our killer AFTERPARTY - featuring DJs Femme Noir and Fuzzy Duck!

THE SHOW:

We're bringing back some of your favorite performers, including hostess with the mostest, TAMALE!

As always, Fire Ball is your chance to dress up in whatever way makes you feel GOOD. Cosplay, fetish wear, historic, fancy, that costume in the closet you only got to wear once, and/or your PJs. YOU DO YOU, just come!

THE LINEUP (SO FAR):

Tamale & Safety Third (The World)

Red Rum (Chicago)

Cruel Valentine (Chicago)

Cycropia Aerial Dance (Madison)

Vertigo Bellydance (Madison)

PlezHer (Madison)

Daisy Chains (Oshkosh)

Rosemary Maybe (Chicago)

Neimo (Milwaukee)