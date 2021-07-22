Fire Department Open House

media release: In response to great public interest to get up close with the new Volterra pumper— the first electric fire engine of its kind in service in North America— the firefighters at Madison Fire Station 8, in partnership with Pierce Manufacturing and Oshkosh Corporation, announce visiting hours where experts will be on hand to answer questions.

The public is invited to stop by Fire Station 8 (3945 Lien Road) at the following times: Thursdays, July 8, July 22, August 5, and August 19, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

While the fire station is open to visitors any time, these designated open house hours are an opportunity to connect directly with the experts who helped design the engine.

The electric Volterra pumper has been in service since May 21, 2021 responding to fire and EMS calls on Madison’s east side. Learn more.