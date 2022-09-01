media release: USA | 2022 | DCP | 93 min.; Director: Sara Dosa

One of the year’s great cinematic love stories is this spectacularly beautiful documentary about French volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft. Throughout the 1970s and '80s, this daredevil couple roamed the planet, edging right up to active eruptions to capture reel upon reel of truly extraordinary footage. Eye-popping and heart-rending, Fire of Love is a big screen adventure like no other. “More than a mere nature documentary…one of the most moving and mesmerizing films of the year” (The Atlantic). “Enthralling. The most staggering, terrifying, and beautiful imagery of nature ever recorded” (Variety).

PREMIERES: The latest and greatest in global cinema comes to Madison with the UW Cinematheque’s new Thursday-night Premieres series. Join us each week for early or exclusive looks at the most exciting films being created today from all corners of cinema, ranging from major new works by arthouse icons, invigorating debut features, action-packed international blockbusters, and the year’s most beloved documentaries. Think of Premieres as the fall edition of our Wisconsin Film Festival, and the UW Cinematheque as Madison’s home for the very best in contemporary cinema. This series was made possible by a generous donation from an anonymous cinephile.