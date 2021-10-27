ONLINE: Fire Station 6 Remodel

media release: The Oct. 27, 2021 Public Information Meeting Registration is now open. Registration prior to the 6 p.m., Oct. 27, 2021 Virtual Public Information Meeting is required.

The presentation will explain the proposed design and the construction schedule and allow time for feedback and questions. If you are unable to attend, a link to view the recorded presentation will be added on this page after the meeting.

OPN Architects and Design Engineers have developed a proposed design for Fire Station 06 that will enlarge the building to accommodate a future double company, improve the interior spaces to benefit firefighter health and wellness, expand the community offerings, improve the site appearance and function, and install sustainable design elements.

OPN Architects and Design Engineers have been working with City Fire Department and Engineering staff to collect basic information about the building, how it is used, and how it could be improved. During the Schematic Design phase, the Fire Department conducted a survey of Fire Department staff to understand the needs of the firefighters which would then inform the goals of the Fire Station 6 project. The survey responses indicated the top goals should be:

Promoting the health and wellness of the fire fighters

Creating a functional and efficient space for fire fighters and the community

Reducing building energy costs and long term maintenance

The schematic design was presented to each of the three Fire Station 6 crews to get their specific feedback about the function and layout. The resulting design is the combination of the firefighter’s goals and the feedback and the design team’s approach to meet City sustainability goals.

The design team is moving into the Design Development phase and will continue to refine the design and align with the allocated budget.

The proposed design is going to the Urban Design Commission on August 11, 2021 for an informational presentation.