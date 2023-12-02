The Fire Truck Parade will start on the east end of town on Springdale Street and drive on Main Street to Grandma Foster Park for the Tree Lighting!

media release: Mount Horeb is gearing up for a new event – Mount Horeb Trollidays – a whimsical month-long event celebrating the holidays the way only Mount Horeb can – with trolls! Visitors and locals are encouraged to shop area businesses, stop in for a seasonal treat at a local restaurant, go on a holiday troll stroll and find all 36 trolls, who are getting dressed up for the season! Snap a holiday photo in front of beautiful lighted snowflakes and our new holiday tree towering over Main Street.

All month long, visitors and locals can enjoy painted Trolliday window scenes at businesses throughout the village. Artist Katie Borud of Black Earth, Wisconsin, designed customized scenes for each participating business. An interactive map and scavenger hunt featuring troll treasures hidden in the window scenes, will be available online and at the Mount Horeb Welcome Center. If you turn in your completed scavenger hunt to the Mount Horeb Welcome Center, you will be entered to win prizes.

The Troll’s Gift Guide spotlights gift ideas from your favorite local businesses, giving you inspiration to find that perfect give for that special someone. If you spot Santa Troll hiding at one of our local retail stores, you can enter to win prizes.

A full calendar of events will help you plan your visit to take part in fun Trolliday-themed events. We kick things off on December 1 with activities throughout downtown, including the 11th Annual Schoolhouse Holiday Market from 4-8pm. Shops are open until 8:00pm that night so you can get a head start on your holiday shopping. Jorgen the Troll will be handing out candy canes through that evening and again on December 2 during the Fire Truck Parade and Tree Lighting in Mount Horeb’s downtown. Plan your visit with Santa, make your own holiday decorations, (guys) get your shopping done on December 14 during Men’s Night in Mount Horeb, and don’t miss the Light in the Cave event happening all month long at neighboring Cave of the Mounds. This is just a small sample of the many activities to take part in when you stop in for some Trolliday fun! Find all of these details and more at trollway.com/mount-horeb-trollidays.

This inaugural event is made possible by these sponsors: Open House Imports, Firefly Events Décor & Flowers, Cheryl Mortvedt - First Weber Realtor, Academy of Little Vikings, Artemis Provisions & Cheese, Ashley Malinowski and Heidi Kopras at Restaino Home, Buck & Honey’s, Driftless Chocolates, Driftless Historium, Fresh Complexions, Jangle Natural Living, Mount Horeb Family Pharmacy, Telsaan Tea, US Cellular – Mount Horeb, Bergey Jewelry, Friends of the Mount Horeb Welcome Center, Sunniva Inn, McFee on Main, SIFT & Winnow, Silk & Steel Clothing Boutique, Spellerific, Sugar Troll, Kella, Gemplers, Grumpy Troll Brew Pub, Hart House Guitars, Viva Infusions, Isaac’s Antiques, MHTC, Farmers Savings Bank, American Transmission Co., JG Development, Miller and Sons Supermarket, Lake Ridge Bank, Upland Hills Health, Tyrol Basin, and the Village of Mount Horeb.