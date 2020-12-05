Sun Prairie Fire Truck Parade & Tree Lighting

press release: The city of Sun Prairie and the Sun Prairie Business Improvement District are pleased to announce that the holidays are about to arrive in Downtown Sun Prairie! The 105th annual Holiday Fire Truck Drive Thru Parade and Virtual Tree Lighting event Saturday, December 5, from 5:00-7:00PM, from Angell Park, 315 Park Street, to Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum, 115 E. Main Street, Sun Prairie

2020 marks the 105th year of the lighting of the Sun Prairie Historical & Library’s tree! Enjoy the tree lights this year as you drive by, or virtually!

On December 5, tune into KSUN on Spectrum Channel 983 and TDS Channels 13/1013 and the Sun Prairie Media Center’s Facebook page from 4:30-5:00 PM, as places to view a special holiday program featuring city of Sun Prairie’s Mayor Paul Esser. Mayor Esser will be joined by Santa, who will virtually light the tree at 5:00PM.

Join us at Angell Park for a Holiday Lights Drive Thru Parade from 5:00-7:00PM. View holiday lights on local and surrounding community fire trucks and emergency vehicles, along with a few other special vehicles – all from the warmth and comfort of your own car!

The drive thru route begins at the Angell Park entrance off of Grove Street/Hwy N, and exits onto Park Street, near Market Street. Continue your route to view the decorated businesses in Downtown Sun Prairie on E. Main Street, and past the lit Holiday Tree in front of the Sun Prairie Historic Library and Museum.

Downtown Sun Prairie’s Shop Local for the Holidays, featuring 3 Nights with Extended Shopping Hours!

Holiday season promotions: November 28-December 31

3 Ladies Night(s) Out events: December 3, 10, 17 from 5:00-8:00PM

Participating businesses in Downtown Sun Prairie

It’s never been more important to shop local than this holiday season! Downtown businesses will offer specials and promotions from November 28 - December 31. Plus, enjoy extended shopping hours on December 3, 10, and 17 when select retailers will be open from 5:00-8:00PM.

There are a variety of ways you can support your favorite Downtown Sun Prairie shops and restaurants this holiday season! Businesses are offering gift certificates, online, carry out, delivery, in-store, and dine-in options. Follow Downtown Sun Prairie’s Facebook page for current promotion and participating business information.

All businesses participating in the Shop Local for the Holidays promotion will follow COVID-19 guidelines issued by Madison and Dane County Public Health. It is up to each business/property to monitor capacity limits. Note that customers may need to wait outside if a business has reached its safe capacity; all customers are required to wear a mask and maintain 6’ distance from others.

The Shop Local for the Holidays’ featuring 3 Ladies Night(s) Out promotion is sponsored by the Bank of Sun Prairie and Faded Roots Boutique.

Santa Saturdays in Downtown Sun Prairie

Saturday, November 28, and Saturday, December 5, 1:00 - 3:00PM, Bank of Sun Prairie, 228 E. Main Street, Sun Prairie

Bring the kids and wave to Santa Claus! Santa will be inside the Bank of Sun Prairie’s Drive Thru Window for kids and families to wave to, as you drive through one of the Bank’s Drive Thru lanes!

All Business Improvement District events are designed to offer a variety of engaging activities throughout Downtown Sun Prairie that hopefully appeals to a wide range of people. We hope that residents and visitors explore Downtown Sun Prairie before and after all of the events.

