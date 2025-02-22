Fire & Wonder Winter GAthering

media release: Experience the magic of winter at San Damiano's Fire and Wonder Winter Gathering. Whether there is snow or not, we will embrace the winter season together with family-friendly fun, a roaring bonfire, and the chance to discover the history and culture of the Ho-Chunk Nation through storytelling. Don’t miss the chance to watch the sunset in this beautiful lakeside public space.

Fire and Wonder Highlights:

Bonfire : Warm up around a roaring bonfire.

: Warm up around a roaring bonfire. Storytelling : Discover the history and culture of the Ho-Chunk Nation through storytelling.

: Discover the history and culture of the Ho-Chunk Nation through storytelling. Warm Beverages : Enjoy hot chocolate and cider.

: Enjoy hot chocolate and cider. Winter Serenity : Take a peaceful candlelit walk through the woodland area and stroll the property.

: Take a peaceful candlelit walk through the woodland area and stroll the property. Sunset Splendor : Witness a stunning sunset over Lake Monona with the Madison skyline as a backdrop.

: Witness a stunning sunset over Lake Monona with the Madison skyline as a backdrop. Scavenger Hunt: Join in on the fun of a kid-friendly scavenger hunt for all ages.

This is your chance to connect with nature, community, and the unique charm of San Damiano. Bundle up, grab your friends or family, and don’t miss this enchanting evening of fire and wonder!

Parking is limited. Carpooling is encouraged.