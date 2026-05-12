media release: The Thwestpian theater company at West High School will be presenting The Firebugs by Max Frisch. Performances are Thursday, May 14, at 7 pm and Friday, May 15, at 7 pm.

Swiss playwright Max Frisch originally wrote this dark comedy as an allegory about the 1948 Soviet takeover in Prague, but it has enduring applications to the rise of authoritarianism in any era. Initially performed as a radio drama in 1953, it was later adapted by Frisch into a stage play. The play's allegory for complacency rings just as true today, and its surrealism and comedy remain a delight for modern audiences.

This is an outdoor performance in the central courtyard of West High School, with bleacher style seating. Theatergoers should dress in weather appropriate clothing, and enter at the main doors of West High School on Regent St. No tickets required, though donations to the theater company are very much appreciated.

For further information, go to: https://sites.google.com/view/thwestpaintheaterco/home