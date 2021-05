press release: Great Food, Beverages, Music & Fun for the Whole Family!

12 PM to Midnight Concession Stands

12 to 2 PM (All Activities Are FREE!)

Firetruck Rides

Fire Safety House

Spray House

Kids' Water Fights

Inflatable Ride

NGFD Merchandise Available throughout the Day

50/50 Half Cash Raffles throughout the Day

Free Live Music

Great Food & Beverages!

4:30 to 7:00 PM Steak Fry

8:00 PM to Midnight Live Musical Entertainment. More info to follow!

newglarusfd.com