media release: For the first time since 2017, the Madison Fire Department announces the return of Firefighter Fun Day. This family-friendly event encourages the community to “meet us without the emergency!”

Firefighter Fun Day takes place Saturday, September 9 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Fire Station 9 (201 Midvale Boulevard).

This event is free and fun for all ages! Come for fire station tours, fire truck tours, games, face painting, music by Dos Amigos DJs, and more. Connect with local firefighters, paramedics, EMTs, and police officers while enjoying hands-on activities. Free food and refreshments, sponsored by Metcalfe’s Market, will be served while supplies last.

Street parking is available in the neighborhood. All children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian at all times.

About Fire Station 9

Fire Station 9 has been celebrated as a “neighborhood fire station” for more than 60 years. Located on the near west side (at Midvale Boulevard and Regent Street) and embraced by the Sunset Village neighborhood, the property features a pollinator garden donated by the Sunset Garden Club, designating the fire station an official Monarch Waystation recognized by MonarchWatch.org.