media release: Lake Mills Firefly Night Market is an open-air market held in Commons Park, in Legendary Lake Mills, Wisconsin. We kick-off the season with our first market on Friday, May 17, from 4 to 9 pm. The remainder of the season's events will be held on the first Friday in June, July, August and September from 4 to 9 pm.

Firefly Night Market is presented to you by The Vintage Flip, a unique woman-owned business that was recently recognized by the Wisconsin State Journal and listed as the 'Coolest Place to Shop' by Only in Wisconsin. Firefly Night Market will line Commons Park with makers, collectors and more, all promoting their small businesses in an open-air market, appealing to young and old alike.

The Firefly Night Market is free to attend and will be held rain or shine. Free parking is available within easy walking distance of Commons Park. It is the perfect way to wind down a long week and kick-off the weekend with friends or family.

What will I find at Firefly Night Market?

Food & Drinks - Antiques - Vintage Clothing - Mid-Century Modern - '80s - Architectural Salvage - Boho - Gypsy - Farmhouse - Furniture - Home Decor - Yard/Garden Art - Upcycled and Handcrafted Treasures - Jewelry & Accessories - Paper & Novelty - Woodcraft - Purses - Bath & Body - Candles - Plants/Garden (No MLM or direct sales allowed)

Where is it being held?

Firefly Night Market will be held at Commons Park in historic downtown Lake Mills. Just six blocks from I-94 off Exit 259, we are 20 minutes from Madison and 40 minutes from suburban Milwaukee area.

Our downtown community is a bustling tourism hub, centered around the natural beauty of Rock Lake, with attractions such as an historic walking tour, a regionally-recognized winery and a nationally-recognized brewery, as well as locally-owned shops and restaurants. The shaded park is pet-friendly with well-maintained restroom facilities.