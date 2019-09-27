Firehouse Subs Grand Opening

press release: In honor of the recent opening of the newest Firehouse Subs in Madison, the local owners Eric Erwin and former NFL star Don Davey invite guests to a Grand Opening Celebration Weekend Friday, Sept. 27, to Sunday, Sept. 29, at 2907 University Avenue. The Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Sept. 27, at 11:30am. Shortly after, Don Davey will sign autographs and take pictures alongside Badgers legend and Heisman Trophy, winner Ron Dayne.