Fireside Chat with Ruben Anthony

from the Urban League mailing list: Join Umoja Magazine and Capital City Hues for an inspiring evening featuring a special fireside chat with Dr. Ruben Anthony, Jr., President & CEO of the Urban League of Greater Madison.

Thursday, April 23, 2026, Black Business Hub, 2352 S. Park St., Madison, 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM

Free & Open to the Public.

Come experience an authentic and engaging conversation as Dr. Anthony shares his personal journey from the streets of New York to leading the Urban League of Greater Madison and helping shape the vision of the Black Business Hub.

Hear firsthand how mentorship, education, and life experiences helped shape his path and how that journey continues to impact the Madison community today.

Moderated by: Leotha Stanley & Jon Gramling

Food and beverages will be available for purchase from a great lineup of local vendors:

House of Flavas

Divine Grilling

The Walking Jerk

Tailer Nicole Wine and Cupcake Lounge

This is more than a conversation; it’s an opportunity to connect, learn, and be inspired by a leader committed to uplifting others.

RSVP today to reserve your spot. We'd love to see you there.