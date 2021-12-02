ONLINE: Fireside Chat with John and Tashia Morgridge

press release: Free to attend! – Join us for Fireside Chat with John and Tashia Morgridge on Dec 2nd held virtually on Zoom.

Tashia & John Morgridge are joining the Bay Area Badger Entrepreneurship Forum for a Fireside Chat about their fascinating story and the Wisconsin Idea that drove their journey from Madison to Silicon Valley and beyond.

Tom Erickson, CDIS Director and Remzi Arpaci-Dusseau will also join us to talk about the groundbreaking developments at the School of Computer, Data and Information Sciences (CDIS).

This event is being held virtually on Zoom and is Free for everyone to attend!

Register Here >

Hosted by the Badgers Entrepreneurship Forum in collaboration with Capital Entrepreneurs.