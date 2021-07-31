press release: A stellar evening featuring renowned Mineral Point musical performers to benefit the Mineral Point Opera House! After such a challenging year, our musical community bands together to motivate and breathe refreshed life into the arts. Featured artists include The Firesides, Meeker & Maiden, Mike Mitchell, Alexis Berget, Daniel Nordstrom, Ashley McHugh, Matt Nevers, Monica Kmak, Tim Ekrnberg, Erica Ruppert, James Markham, Ray Calderon, Jean Van Matre and more.

Be a part of this exciting and spectacular one-night concert by our family, for our family as the Mineral Point Opera House stage is brought to musical life. Tickets for the show are $15, and are available online or at the door.