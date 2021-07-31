The Firesides, Meeker & Maiden, Mike Mitchell, Alexis Berget, Daniel Nordstrom, Ashley McHugh, Matt Nevers, Monica Kmak, Tim Ekrnberg, Erica Ruppert, James Markham, Ray Calderon, Jean Van Matre
Mineral Point Opera House 139 High St., Mineral Point, Wisconsin 53565
press release: A stellar evening featuring renowned Mineral Point musical performers to benefit the Mineral Point Opera House! After such a challenging year, our musical community bands together to motivate and breathe refreshed life into the arts. Featured artists include The Firesides, Meeker & Maiden, Mike Mitchell, Alexis Berget, Daniel Nordstrom, Ashley McHugh, Matt Nevers, Monica Kmak, Tim Ekrnberg, Erica Ruppert, James Markham, Ray Calderon, Jean Van Matre and more.
Be a part of this exciting and spectacular one-night concert by our family, for our family as the Mineral Point Opera House stage is brought to musical life. Tickets for the show are $15, and are available online or at the door.