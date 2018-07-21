press release: Milwaukee’s favorite Firkin Beer Fest returns to Cathedral Square Park on Saturday July 21 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Spend your afternoon in the sun sampling a variety of nearly 150 different cask conditioned ales and ciders created by close to 50 local breweries. Pick up your beer memorabilia and commemorative pint glass from the Brewerina tent while you enjoy live music from the Paradise Jazz Band. To purchase your ticket, visit www.milwaukeefirkin.com. For more information, download the My BrewFests app at the app store or Google Play store.