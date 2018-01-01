First Day Hike/Snowshoe

press release: This year at Devil's Lake, go on your own hike or participate in a guided hike that will start at 4 p.m. We'll also have a campfire for you to warm up before and after the hike. Dress warm and bring your snowshoes (if we have snow). We'll have snowshoes to loan as well. Meet at the Steinke Basin parking lot on Hwy DL. Time: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Phone: 608-356-8301.