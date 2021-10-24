press release: USA | 1923 | DCP | 64 min.

Director: Edward Sedgwick; Cast: Frank Mayo, Sylvia Breamer, Philo McCullough

In a classic ‘rural melodrama’ that revolves around a courtroom confession of murder, Mayo stars as Sam Purdy, an ambitious banker-turned politician-turned sheep farmer who finds himself repeatedly blackmailed by his jealous half-brother Will (McCullough) over their mutual affection for Mary (Australian actress Breamer). This delightful, fast-paced silent gem was presumed lost for over 70 years until a nitrate print was discovered and identified in a collection of agricultural-themed films by Chicago-based archivist and UW Madison graduate Olivia Babler, who will present this digital preservation of The First Degree and answer questions following the screening. Live piano by David Drazin! DCP courtesy of Chicago Film Archives.