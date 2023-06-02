media release: The Monroe Street Merchants Association is excited to announce a new event on June 2nd and 3rd to officially launch its Grow on Monroe campaign. Funded by the city of Madison’s Business District Support Program, Grow on Monroe is designed to celebrate Monroe Street’s vibrant small business community. New visitors as well as long-time customers are invited to come explore the many locally-owned shops, restaurants, and service businesses in the mile-long street starting at Camp Randall Stadium.

First Friday on Monroe Street on June 2 will feature special offers and open houses. In addition, Music by the Water in Wingra Park returns again this year with a live band and local food trucks starting at 6:00 pm. First Friday on Monroe Street is a monthly event - and this one promises even more activities than usual.

Grow on Monroe activities on Saturday, June 3 will revolve around a floral theme. Visitors are invited to drop their names into a flower pot in dozens of businesses in order to be entered in a grand prize drawing for a $150 Monroe Street shopping spree and many other prizes. Funny Faces Family Entertainment will create flower-themed balloon art and there will be free floral glitter tattoos as well.

The Forward Marching Band will bring their colorful, energetic music to Monroe Commons (by Trader Joe’s, in the 1800 block) at noon. Other entertainment includes Sophie the Stiltswalker, Henry the Lion mascot from the Henry Vilas Zoo, and a bouncy castle at Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream, 2531 Monroe Street. The Dane County Trash Lab will be in Wingra Park to help visitors of all ages learn about recycling.

Grow on Monroe’s special guest will be Matthew Teague, a world-class, magician based in Madison. He’ll do free, outdoor performances of his award-winning magic tricks and illusions to Monroe Commons at 1:00 and at Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream at 3:00. This is a unique opportunity for visitors of all ages to experience magic up close.

A full schedule of Grow on Monroe activities is below; watch for updates on Monroe Street’s website, www. monroestreetmadison.com.

EAST END EVENTS (1700-1900 blocks)

10:00 – 12:00 Funny Faces Flower-themed Balloon Art at Monroe Commons, by Trader Joe’s in the 1800 block

10:00 - 11:00 Sophie the Stilts Walker sponsored by Orange Tree Imports (at the west end after 11:00)

11:00 - 2:00 Free outdoor water color painting tables and Open Studio Art at the Monroe Street Art Center. Located at the corner of Monroe Street and Spooner.

12:00- 1:00 Henry the Lion mascot from the Henry Vilas Zoo (starts at the west end at 11:00)

11:00 - 4:00 Free art activities by the Monroe Street Art Center

11:00 - 2:00 Juice Bike by Nitro at Garth’s Brew Bar, 1726 Monroe Street

12:00 – 1:00 Forward Marching Band at Monroe Commons, by Trader Joe’s in the 1800 block. Sponsored by Madison Dream Homes

1:00 - 3:00 Eric Rupert, founder, will do a taste sampling of Fortune Favors (formerly Nutkrack) at Orange Tree Imports, 1721 Monroe Street

1:00 Matthew Teague, street magician at Monroe Commons by Trader Joe’s, 1800 block. (at the west end at 3:00)

WEST END EVENTS (2500-2600 blocks)

11:00 - 12:00 Sophie the Stilts Walker sponsored by Orange Tree Imports (at the west end at 10:00)

11:00 - 12:00 Henry the Lion mascot from the Henry Vilas Zoo (at the west end after 12:00)

11:00 - 4:00 Bouncy Castle sponsored by Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream

12:00 - 2:00 The Trash Lab sponsored by M G & E. Stop by to see this innovative recycling exhibit in Wingra Park near Wingra Boats.

Created by the Dane County Department of Waste & Renewables in collaboration with Madison Children’s Museum, the Trash Lab is a mobile exhibit designed to educate and motivate us to create less trash and rethink our relationship with waste.

2:00 - 3:30 Free Glitter Tattoos by Premiere Face Painting sponsored by Creando Little Language Explorers

3:00 Matthew Teague, street magician (at the east end at 2:00)

Sunne Boutique, 2534 Monroe Street, will donate 10% of proceeds from sales on June 3 to the Madison Audubon Society

Far West End (3500 Block)

8:00 - Noon Open House at Lake View Vet Clinic’s Cat Annex (3506 Monroe St) with a bake sale fundraiser for their Lakeview Animal Fund