media release: The Gallery at Truax will celebrate the creativity and stories of Madison College’s first-generation community with a new art exhibition, First-Gen Journey, on display Nov. 6–Dec. 5, 2025.

The exhibit showcases artwork by Madison College faculty, staff, students, and alumni who are the first in their families to attend college. The show honors the triumphs, challenges, hopes, and histories that define the first-gen identity.

Featured artist and Madison College staff member Alan Wiltgen says his painting “Afloat” embodies the challenges, resilience and growth he’s faced as the first in his family to pursue a college education.

“Through color, text, and abstraction, I process both personal and collective histories, carrying forward the hopes of those who came before me while opening space for new possibilities,” Wiltgen says. “My work honors the complexity of being first-generation, the struggle, the pride, and the ongoing journey."

The exhibit is part of a week-long celebration that includes the First-Gen Journey event on Thursday, Nov. 6, from 4-7 p.m. at the Mitby Theater. Guests have the opportunity to enjoy music, spoken word performances, keynote speakers, Tri-Alpha Honor Society induction ceremony, refreshments and hors d'oeuvres.

Hosted by the college’s Retention Initiatives and Student Engagement (RISE) Office, the event is free and open to the public.

Event details

Ceremony: First-Gen Journey Celebration, on Thursday, Nov. 6, from 4-7 p.m. at the Mitby Theater, Madison College, Truax (Room A1017). Register here: Annual First-Gen Event: First-Gen Journey Tickets, Thu, Nov 6, 2025 at Eventbrite

Exhibit on Display: Nov. 6 – Dec. 5, 2025

Location: The Gallery at Truax (Room A1005) is located near the entrance of the Truax Building, 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin. Guests may park in the visitor and student lots.

Gallery Hours: Monday, Wednesday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday 9 a.m.- 6 p.m., Friday 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. (Hours subject to change). Visit the Gallery at Truax webpage, Gallery contact: 608.243.4576, or email gallery@madisoncollege.edu