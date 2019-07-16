press release: Tuesday, July 16: 6:30-7:30 PM; Saturday, July 20: 1:00-2:00 PM or 2:15-3:15 PM. Tickets are on sale now!

First Man on the Moon: Celebrating 50 Years

Join us to celebrate the 50-year anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission which marked the first time humans walked on the Moon. We will explore what it took to get humans to the Moon, and learn more about this historic mission. Come early to participate in family-friendly activities, which will be available 45 minutes before each program.

Tickets are $2.50 and available online (HERE), by mail, or at the door. Buying tickets in advance is recommended. Seating is on a first-come, first served basis. We accept walk-ins on stand-by for sold out shows.