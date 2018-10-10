press release: USA | 141 mins | NR | DCP | Dir. Damien Chazelle

A look at the life of the astronaut, Neil Armstrong, and the legendary space mission that led him to become the first man to walk on the Moon on July 20, 1969 - iMDB

"In making the story intimate, closely-focused, and human-oriented, Chazelle reminds us in First Man just what an amazing accomplishment walking on the moon was." - Katie Walsh (Nerdist)