First-Time Homebuyer

media release: Tuesdays, May 6, May 13, and May 20, 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM, The Hub, 2352 S. Park St.

Dreaming of owning a home—but not sure where to start?

You’re not alone. The homebuying process can feel overwhelming, especially the first time around. That’s why the Urban League is here to help.

Join us for our Free Homebuyer Education Course, designed to help you confidently navigate your journey to homeownership.

What You'll Learn

How to navigate each step of the homebuying process

Tips for saving for a down payment and budgeting smartly

How to compare lenders and mortgage options

Strategies for maintaining your home and planning long-term

Why It Matters

By completing this course, you may qualify for:

Down payment or closing cost assistance

Lower interest rates and flexible mortgage options

Special programs for buyers with lower income or credit

*Many lenders recognize this course as a key requirement for financial support.*

Bring your questions—and feel free to invite a friend or family member who is on the journey with you. We can’t wait to support you on your path to homeownership!