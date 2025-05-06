First-Time Homebuyer
Black Business Hub 2352 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: Tuesdays, May 6, May 13, and May 20, 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM, The Hub, 2352 S. Park St.
Dreaming of owning a home—but not sure where to start?
You’re not alone. The homebuying process can feel overwhelming, especially the first time around. That’s why the Urban League is here to help.
Join us for our Free Homebuyer Education Course, designed to help you confidently navigate your journey to homeownership.
What You'll Learn
How to navigate each step of the homebuying process
Tips for saving for a down payment and budgeting smartly
How to compare lenders and mortgage options
Strategies for maintaining your home and planning long-term
Why It Matters
By completing this course, you may qualify for:
Down payment or closing cost assistance
Lower interest rates and flexible mortgage options
Special programs for buyers with lower income or credit
*Many lenders recognize this course as a key requirement for financial support.*
Bring your questions—and feel free to invite a friend or family member who is on the journey with you. We can’t wait to support you on your path to homeownership!