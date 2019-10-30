First Words, First Draft, First Book

press release: Come join the writing team of Peggy Williams and Mary Joy Johnson for a discussion about how to get started on your novel or memoir and what to do once the first draft is completed. The authors will speak from their experience co-writing two mystery novels, On the Road to Death's Door and On the Road to Where the Bells Toll, under the pen name of M. J. Williams, as well as Peggy's work-in-progress, a historical novel set in 17th century France.

Books will be available for sale and signing.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Verona Public Library.