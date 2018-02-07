press release: February 5 - 14

Opening Reception: Wednesday, February 7, 6-8p

Location: Art Lofts Gallery, 111 N Frances St.

If you've found yourself wondering what the first year graduate students have been working on, the First Year Review Show is the place to be. Join us at our reception for some seriously good food.

Featuring the work of Deanna Antony, Noël Ash, Yoshinori Asai, Autumn Brown, Sean Clute, Anwar Floyd-Pruitt, Abrahm Guthrie-Potter, Max Hautala, Kyle Herrera, Derek Hibbs, Tzu Lun Hwang, Tim Jorgensen, Taylor Kurrle, Maryam Ladoni, Ashley Lusietto, Josh McMahon, Jackson Meineke, Stacey Motte, Kel Mur, Andrea Oleniczak, Guzzo Pinc, Lucas Pointon, Emma Pryde, Cate Richards, Jodi Robertson, Simone & Max, Pranav Sood & Kayla Story.