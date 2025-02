media release: FRIDAY, MARCH 21, 2024

THE FORWARD CLUB | GATE 5 | 917 E. MIFFLIN ST. | MADISON, WI

DOORS AND DINNER AT 6 PM | SHOW AT 7:30 PM

FISH AND FABULOUS TICKETS ARE $35 (Includes Fish Fry Buffet from 6P - 7:15P)

Join us inside The Forward Club at Historic Breese Stevens Field for a Wonderful Wisconsin Fish Fry buffet and an Absolutely Fabulous drag perfomance!

Hosted by… BIANCA LYNN BREEZE and featuring performances by JUPITER VOYER, BRYANNA BANX$, AND ARIYAH MONE DIAMOND

FISH FRY MENU…

Relish Tray (Crudités, Marinated Olives, Beef Sticks),

Cheesy Potato Gratin, Roasted Root Vegetables,

Wedge Salad Bar (Bacon, Smoked Moody Blue Cheese, Tomato, Egg),

Hand-Breaded BlueGill

Hand-Breaded Banana Blossums (VG)

Apple Crumble