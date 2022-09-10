Fish Fest
Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
media release: This event is organized and produced by Steve “Fish” Fischer. It’ll be a full day of Rock with some fantastic area bands.
$10 cover with no cover for the afterparty indoors:
Backyard Party: Gates open at 1
2:00 – the eMpTy Vees
3:30 – Iggy Rae and his band
5:00 – The Playground of Sound
6:30 – Metal Gonz
Indoor Afterparty:
8:00 – Iggy Rae Band
We’ll move indoors if it rains. Bring a lawn chair. No carry-ins.
Info
