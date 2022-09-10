media release: This event is organized and produced by Steve “Fish” Fischer. It’ll be a full day of Rock with some fantastic area bands.

$10 cover with no cover for the afterparty indoors:

Backyard Party: Gates open at 1

2:00 – the eMpTy Vees

3:30 – Iggy Rae and his band

5:00 – The Playground of Sound

6:30 – Metal Gonz

Indoor Afterparty:

8:00 – Iggy Rae Band

We’ll move indoors if it rains. Bring a lawn chair. No carry-ins.