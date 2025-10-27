Fish for the Future

to

RSVP press conference

Capitol 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: On July 12, 2025, we made history.

At the Urban Ecology Center in Milwaukee, a stunning 86,262 origami fish came together to form the largest display of origami fish ever created — a world record! Each fish carried a message of hope and determination: shut down Line 5 and protect our Great Lakes.

Now, this incredible wave of color and community is swimming to the Wisconsin Capitol. Soon, our state’s most powerful decision-makers will see just how big, bold, and united the call to shut down Line 5 has become. The fish are on the move — and so is this movement.

We'll be hosting a press conference on October 27 to announce the display and spread the message. Join us for the press conference (from 11 to 11:30). Get there around 10:50 and stay longer through the day, and help us drop off fish at the legislative offices.

Info

Capitol 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Environment, Politics & Activism
608-256-0565
please enable javascript to view
RSVP press conference
to
Google Calendar - Fish for the Future - 2025-10-27 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Fish for the Future - 2025-10-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Fish for the Future - 2025-10-27 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Fish for the Future - 2025-10-27 00:00:00 ical