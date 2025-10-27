Fish for the Future

media release: On July 12, 2025, we made history.

At the Urban Ecology Center in Milwaukee, a stunning 86,262 origami fish came together to form the largest display of origami fish ever created — a world record! Each fish carried a message of hope and determination: shut down Line 5 and protect our Great Lakes.

Now, this incredible wave of color and community is swimming to the Wisconsin Capitol. Soon, our state’s most powerful decision-makers will see just how big, bold, and united the call to shut down Line 5 has become. The fish are on the move — and so is this movement.

We'll be hosting a press conference on October 27 to announce the display and spread the message. Join us for the press conference (from 11 to 11:30). Get there around 10:50 and stay longer through the day, and help us drop off fish at the legislative offices.