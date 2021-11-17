Fish Hatchery Road Ribbon Cutting

press release: Members of the public are invited to the city of Fitchburg ribbon cutting celebration for the completion of the reconstruction of Fish Hatchery Road on Wednesday, November 17, at 1:00 pm. A brief program will begin at 1:15 pm. Terrace Point Apartments will host the event at 3101 Fish Hatchery Road, Fitchburg. Mr. Brandon Rounds with the Fitchburg Chamber Visitor + Business Bureau will serve as the master of ceremonies. Mayor Richardson and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi will share their remarks about the collaborative project. Ms. Wenona Wolf, deputy director of external affairs from Governor Evers’ office will address the importance of infrastructure investment. Madison Deputy Mayor Katie Crowley will be in attendance. The city of Fitchburg, Dane County and city of Madison have provided resources for the $30 million, two phase reconstruction project which began in the spring of 2020 and is now complete.