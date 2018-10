Fish 'N Beer

press release: Join FairShare CSA Coalition, Sitka Salmon Shares, and Chef David Rodriguez of Taco Local at Giant Jones Brewing for an epic night of tacos-for-good! Each taco, prepared by Chef David Rodriguez, will feature sustainably sourced fish from Sitka Salmon Shares, locally sourced vegetables, and a Giant Jones beer pairing.

Tickets are $40 each and include three tacos and three 4-ounce beer pairings. Additional beer and tacos will be available for purchase at the event. Seatings at 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM. Proceeds benefit FairShare CSA Coalition and its mission to support local farmers and make fresh food accessible to all.

2 timed seatings (5-6:30 PM and 7-8:30 PM), Sunday November 18; ticket deadline November 17

Location: Giant Jones Brewing (931 E Main St, STE 9, Madison, WI 53703)

Price: $40