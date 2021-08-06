Fishing Adventure

press release: Age: Kindergarten - 8th Grade. This activity is also open to all persons with permanent disabilities.

Cost: $5/person. A parent/chaperone is required to attend the activity (the chaperone is a free attendee and does not need to register).

Is your child interested in learning how to fish? This is the program for them. Learn how to cast, bait, and catch fish along the shore or on one of our fishing piers. Staff will assist participants with removing fish and releasing them back into the water. Learn to identify common Wisconsin fish. Fishing equipment is provided. This activity is also open to all persons with permanent disabilities.

The Jenni and Kyle Preserve is a unique park that is intended to serve children and persons with disabilities, and provides accessible fishing and picnic areas, trails, wheelchair swings and a shelter building around two spring-fed ponds containing trout and panfish.

Registration is required

Have a large group? This event is also offered as a field trip!