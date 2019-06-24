Fishing for Dinner

Google Calendar - Fishing for Dinner - 2019-06-24 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fishing for Dinner - 2019-06-24 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fishing for Dinner - 2019-06-24 16:30:00 iCalendar - Fishing for Dinner - 2019-06-24 16:30:00

RSVP

Tenney Park 1500 Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Come aboard with the FiN’terns* this summer and fish Lake Monona or Lake Mendota from the Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) pontoon boats. FiN’terns Isaiah Scheffler and Maddy Reick will be on hand to help you out at these mini-sessions. We’ll have two boats during each outing with room for six anglers per boat.

*Fishing in the Neighborhood Interns

Time & Place: Boats leave the dock at Tenney Park [exit DNR] in Madison at 5 p.m. and return by 8 p.m. The FiN'terns and/or DNR staff will be at the dock to help you rig your fishing pole by 4:30. Dates and Lakes:

  • Monday evening, June 24, 2019 – Lake Monona
  • Friday evening, June 28, 2019 – Lake Mendota
  • Wednesday evening, July 17, 2019 – Lake Monona

Registration Use registration form [PDF] to register by email or fax with Andrew Krismer, (Fax:608-266-3696, Phone:608-333-2057) and indicate if you need a fishing pole or are bringing your own. What to bring:

  • Water bottle
  • Snack or sandwich for yourself
  • Hat that won’t blow off
  • Sunglass for the setting sun

What to expect::

  • Bait and gear if you need it
  • A few hours of fishing
  • The current water level of the Yahara River is at a point where access to Lake Monona could require all passengers to sit or kneel on the floor of the boat!
  • A chance to learn how to clean your catch to take home and cook.

Cost: Free; we just expect you to show up if you sign up, OK?

Info

Tenney Park 1500 Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Food & Drink, Recreation
608-333-2057
RSVP
Google Calendar - Fishing for Dinner - 2019-06-24 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fishing for Dinner - 2019-06-24 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fishing for Dinner - 2019-06-24 16:30:00 iCalendar - Fishing for Dinner - 2019-06-24 16:30:00 Google Calendar - Fishing for Dinner - 2019-06-28 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fishing for Dinner - 2019-06-28 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fishing for Dinner - 2019-06-28 16:30:00 iCalendar - Fishing for Dinner - 2019-06-28 16:30:00 Google Calendar - Fishing for Dinner - 2019-07-17 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fishing for Dinner - 2019-07-17 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fishing for Dinner - 2019-07-17 16:30:00 iCalendar - Fishing for Dinner - 2019-07-17 16:30:00