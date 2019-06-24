Fishing for Dinner

press release: Come aboard with the FiN’terns* this summer and fish Lake Monona or Lake Mendota from the Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) pontoon boats. FiN’terns Isaiah Scheffler and Maddy Reick will be on hand to help you out at these mini-sessions. We’ll have two boats during each outing with room for six anglers per boat.

*Fishing in the Neighborhood Interns

Time & Place: Boats leave the dock at Tenney Park [exit DNR] in Madison at 5 p.m. and return by 8 p.m. The FiN'terns and/or DNR staff will be at the dock to help you rig your fishing pole by 4:30. Dates and Lakes:

Monday evening, June 24, 2019 – Lake Monona

Friday evening, June 28, 2019 – Lake Mendota

Wednesday evening, July 17, 2019 – Lake Monona

Registration Use registration form [PDF] to register by email or fax with Andrew Krismer, (Fax:608-266-3696, Phone:608-333-2057) and indicate if you need a fishing pole or are bringing your own. What to bring:

Water bottle

Snack or sandwich for yourself

Hat that won’t blow off

Sunglass for the setting sun

What to expect::

Bait and gear if you need it

A few hours of fishing

The current water level of the Yahara River is at a point where access to Lake Monona could require all passengers to sit or kneel on the floor of the boat!

A chance to learn how to clean your catch to take home and cook.

Cost: Free; we just expect you to show up if you sign up, OK?