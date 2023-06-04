RSVP for Fishing Has No Boundaries

press release: REGISTRATION DEADLINE: JUNE 4, 2023 OR WHEN BOAT CAPACITY HAS BEEN REACHED - (No refunds after 6/30/2023)

This year’s event will be held on Saturday July 8, 2023 at two separate time slots. Please register for one or two time slots, sessions are limited to 30 participants each. Past participants will get priority, and then your registration request is received on a first-come, first-served basis.

In Person Event Details

When: The event takes place on Saturday of the 2nd full weekend in July, each year.

Where: We dock at Governor Nelson State Park. To download a PDF of the park map click here: FHNB map [PDF].

RSVP: Pre-Registration is required. Sign up to fish | Sign up to volunteer

In Person Day of Event Reminders

Please Remember to:

Drink plenty of fluids the day before the event and during the event.

Bring clothing appropriate for the weather, including rain gear if necessary.

Sun protection and light-colored clothing.

Medications, if any.

Boat Owners:

U.S. Coast Guard / DNR approved Life Jacket

Cell phone

Alcoholic beverages and unlawful chemical substances are NOT permitted at any time during this event.

Inclement Weather Policy: As we all know, the weather forecast in Madison changes from one minute to the next. Often, there may be rumor of rain leading up to the event. That never scares us away! In all our years, we have only had to delay the event oncedue to weather!

If there is thunder and lightening, the event will be canceled.

If we have rain we will delay the event by one hour and continue the day’s festivities.

Please call this number to get an update on the event status if threatening weather in the area: 1-608-417-3474.

Thank you for your understanding.

Event Program 2023

7:00 AM BOAT OWNERS & FISHING ASSISTANTS CHECK IN AT REGISTRATION TABLE – obtain boat numbers, shirts, & radios. Coffee and Donuts will be served.

7:30 AM BOAT OWNERS & FISHING ASSISTANTS ORIENTATION – MAIN TENT

First Trip

8:00 AM PARTICIPANT REGISTRATION BEGINS F0R MORNING TRIP

8:30 AM BOAT LOADING BEGINS

12:00 PM ALL PARTICIPANTS MUST BE ON SHORE

12:15 PM LUNCH AND AWARDS

Second Trip

11:00 AM PARTICIPANT REGISTRATION BEGINS F0R AFTERNOON TRIP

11:30 AM LUNCH WILL BE SERVED BEFORE FISHING

1:00 PM BOAT LOADING BEGINS

4:30 PM ALL PARTICIPANTS MUST BE ON SHORE

4:45 PM AFTERNOON AWARDS