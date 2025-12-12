Fishing On Frozen Habitats

media release: Join us this winter for our annual Winter Water Talks webinar series! Webinars are co-hosted by the Water Action Volunteers Program and the Citizen Lake Monitoring Network Program.

Bundle up, grab your favorite hot drink, and join us for a broad overview into the world of ice fishing, offering insights that will enhance your time on the ice and foster a greater appreciation for ice-covered lakes. We will cover the basics of tackle, technique, technologies, where to find fish in the cold water, staying warm and safe on frozen water, connecting with the elements, aquatic invasive species, and stewardship efforts to protect our frozen habitats.