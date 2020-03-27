Fitch-Rona Art Crawl
press release: Across multiple art forms and spaces, 16 artists will create an original piece of art in real-time over the two-day Fitch-Rona Art Crawl in March. Each at a sponsoring Fitchburg or Verona business, artists compete for top cash prizes by creating a single piece of artwork over Friday, March 27, and Saturday, March 28, 2020.
A Live Art Competition & Reception featuring the finished works of art will be held Saturday, March 28 from 4PM – 6PM at Yahara Bay Distillers in Fitchburg. The winning artists’ entry will be announced at the conclusion of the reception.
Attendees who visit at least five of the live art locations and submit a completed passport may qualify to win a gift basket of locally-made artisan goods. Passports may be found at Miller & Sons and Yahara Bay Distillers and are due by Saturday, March 28.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1364068070440324/
Business and Artist partners:
The Purple Goose - steph hagen art
Miller & Sons Supermarket - Verona- Jan Pilon
Quivey's Grove - Hanna Bruer
Toot + Kate's winebar - Sara Meredith
Waggin' Tails Doggie Dude Ranch and Pet Lodge - Marie Fritz Perry
Bella Domicile - Frank Mittlestadt
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. - Fitchburg- David O. Williams
The Flying Hound Alehouse - Joseph Taylor
JNJ CraftWorks - Art of Christy
Liliana's Restaurant - Ellie Ploch and Mark Kerttula
Festival Foods- Michele Robertson
Atomic Koi- Megan Bloesch
Lily’s Mercentile and Makery- Lily McMahan