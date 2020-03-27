press release: Across multiple art forms and spaces, 16 artists will create an original piece of art in real-time over the two-day Fitch-Rona Art Crawl in March. Each at a sponsoring Fitchburg or Verona business, artists compete for top cash prizes by creating a single piece of artwork over Friday, March 27, and Saturday, March 28, 2020.

A Live Art Competition & Reception featuring the finished works of art will be held Saturday, March 28 from 4PM – 6PM at Yahara Bay Distillers in Fitchburg. The winning artists’ entry will be announced at the conclusion of the reception.

Attendees who visit at least five of the live art locations and submit a completed passport may qualify to win a gift basket of locally-made artisan goods. Passports may be found at Miller & Sons and Yahara Bay Distillers and are due by Saturday, March 28.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1364068070440324/

Business and Artist partners:

The Purple Goose - steph hagen art

Miller & Sons Supermarket - Verona- Jan Pilon

Quivey's Grove - Hanna Bruer

Toot + Kate's winebar - Sara Meredith

Waggin' Tails Doggie Dude Ranch and Pet Lodge - Marie Fritz Perry

Bella Domicile - Frank Mittlestadt

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. - Fitchburg- David O. Williams

The Flying Hound Alehouse - Joseph Taylor

JNJ CraftWorks - Art of Christy

Liliana's Restaurant - Ellie Ploch and Mark Kerttula

Festival Foods- Michele Robertson

Atomic Koi- Megan Bloesch

Lily’s Mercentile and Makery- Lily McMahan