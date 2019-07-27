press release: Fitch-Rona Blues & Booze Festival set to take place Saturday, July 27 from 11:00AM to 8:00PM at Yahara Bay Distillers in Fitchburg in partnership with the Madison Blues Society. Fitchburg & Verona’s first blues festival is presented by Guild Mortgage - Joe Long.

The line up of the new festival includes: Luke Cerny, Small Blind Johnny, Bird Dog Blues Band, The Ryan McGrath Band, and Too Sick Charlie.

General Admission is $35 per person and includes two signature cocktails with Festival admission. Tickets purchased prior to Friday, July 5 qualify for a complimentary large Festival t-shirt. For alternate t-shirt size, contact amber@yaharabay.com by Friday, June 21.

Vintage Brewing will be sampling grain-based products. Food carts such as Pudgey’s, Bonnie’s Balls and Tortilleria Zepeda will be serving at the Fitch-Rona Blues & Booze Festival. Additional festival sponsors include Ganshert Nursery. Interested in sponsoring? Contact Amber Iverson at amber@yaharabay.com