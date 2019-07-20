press release: Yahara Bay Distillers and XLR8 host the third annual Fitch-Rona Car Show on Saturday, July 20 from 12PM - 3PM. The show features all makes, models and years of cars and benefits the American Family Children's Hospital.

Participants may pre-register for $10 entry fee per car by Monday, July 8, 2019. Pre-registration benefits includes securing a parking location, option for early arrival prior to 9:30AM and a car show t-shirt.

On Saturday, July 20, registration takes place from 9AM to noon and is $10 entry fee per car. Judging takes place from 2PM to 3PM with awards announced in the Yahara Bay Distillers Big Room at 3:30PM in the following categories: RC Detailing & Custom Accessories Pick, XLR8 Pick, Yahara Bay Distillers Favorite, Best Custom, Best Pain, Best in Show and the Crowd Favorite.

Click here to learn more about the American Family Children's Hospital.