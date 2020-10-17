Fitchburg Absentee Ballot Drop-off

media release: Over 8,669 city of Fitchburg residents were mailed absentee ballots for the November 3rd General Election recently. Ballots will continue to be mailed to residents who request them. Residents have options for returning their completed ballots which include:

Mailing

Dropping off in the drop box in the foyer of City Hall, 5520 Lacy Road. The foyer is open 24 hours a day.

Deliver the ballot to YOUR polling location on Election Day.

Drop it off at one of our absentee ballot collection dates: McKee Farms Park shelter, Saturday, October 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or Huegel-Jamestown Park shelter, Saturday, October 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Clerk’s staff will be available to accept the delivery of absentee ballots. Staff will also be available to serve as a witness, if needed, and will be wearing bright green vests.

Staff will practice social distancing, sanitization and will wear masks. When the event ends at 1:00 p.m., the staff will bring the ballots back to the Clerk’s Office at City Hall to be counted and placed in a package with a tamper evident seal. The ballots will remain in the vault at City Hall until Election Day.