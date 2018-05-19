Fitchburg Agriculture Route Bike Tour

press release: 10:00am – 12:00pm, Badger State Trail and Market Place Drive

Free

Join the City of Fitchburg on the Badger State Trail Saturday, May 19, at 10 a.m. for the Fitchburg Agriculture Route (FAR) Bike Tour. This FREE 2 hour bike tour will examine the history and use of lands surrounding the Trail in the City. The tour is approximately 7 miles long, is suitable for bikers age 8 years and up, and will feature 8 points of interest (tour stops).