Fitchburg Bike Rodeo

press release: Mark Saturday September 11, 2021, on your calendar! Bike Fitchburg's first Bike Rodeo will be at the New Fountains Apartments at 5401 Williamsburg Way from 10 am to 1 pm!

This is a great event to learn more about bike safety, try out the practice courses and more fun stuff!

What is a Bike Rodeo? A bicycle safety skills course for kids of all ages, featuring:• Helmet and bike safety checks and minor repairs. Helmet giveaway while supplies last.• Skill stations like Demon Driveway and Crazy Crossroads• Mountain bike skills challenges• A community bike ride at 12:30 pm. (Try to arrive by 12:00 to complete all activities.) Parents will walk along, learn the skills, and reinforce them after the event.

What to BRing?• Your Bike!• A Helmet if you have one. • Wear closed toe shoes.• Masks for when 6 feet distance cannot be maintained