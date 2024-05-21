Fitchburg Bike to Work Day

press release: Bike Fitchburg and Mayor Julia Arata-Fratta cordially invite you to see how easy it is to bike to work. Join the Mayor at McKee Farms Park for a short ride to City Hall Friday morning at 7 a.m., May 17, Bike to Work Day!

"The Bike to Work with the Mayor” event will include the demonstration of Cycling Without Age "trishaws" (electric-assist tricycles with front bench seats for two passengers). These are of the type for which Bike Fitchburg will fund-raising in 2024. For additional information on Cycling Without Age and Fitchburg's new chapter, contact Mark Wilkerson (480) 980-5913, mark@bikefitchburg.org

For those who would like to rent a BCycle electric bike for the event, please RSVP to Treasurer@BikeFitchburg.org and we will arrange for extra e-bikes, if necessary. (You will need the BCycle app and a daily, monthly, or annual pass to rent a BCycle.)