Fitchburg Brewery Ride

media release: Take a bike tour of Fitchburg's local breweries, including the Great Dane Pub & Brewing Company, Delta Beer Lab, and Hop Haus Brewing Company. This ride will give riders an opportunity to explore local bike trails along the way and discover what makes Fitchburg a top biking destination! Each stop will have snacks and beer samples to try (for those 21+), and swag giveaways. Every brewery has non-alcoholic beverages available, too! All proceeds from the 2026 Brewery Ride will go to Fitchburg's Cycling Without Age Chapter, a local non-profit on a mission to offer people who cannot ride a bike themselves an opportunity to feel the wind in their hair as they ride as a passenger on a trishaw with a certified, trained pilot.

The starting point will be at Hop Haus Brewery in Fitchburg.