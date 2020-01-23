Fitchburg Chamber Visitor and Business Annual Celebration

Funk's Pub, Fitchburg 5956 Executive Drive, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719

press release:

Fitchburg Chamber Annual Celebration

Thursday, January 23, 5:00pm - 7:30pm

Funk's Pub - Grand Room, 5956 Executive Drive #101,

Embrace A Challenge in 2020

Join Fitchburg business professionals, our regional partners and other stakeholders in our community for an inspirational event featuring local foods, drinks and music, at Funk's Pub.

Our keynote speaker,Corey Pompey, UW-Madison Band Director will inspire you to embrace a new challenge that will fuel your success (however YOU define success).

An hors d'oeuvre buffet and cash bar will be available all evening. Tickets are $55

5:00-6:15pm - Networking

6:15-6:45pm - Keynote by Corey Pompey

6:45-7:30pm - More Networking and Mingling

Funk's Pub, Fitchburg 5956 Executive Drive, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719
608-288-8284
