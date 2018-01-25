Fitchburg Chamber Visitor and Business Bureau 20th Anniversary

press release:

In 2018 the Fitchburg Chamber Visitor + Business Bureau will celebrate 20 years of building business and community in Fitchburg.

Join us at Dream House Dream Kitchens on January 25th for the Opening Ceremony And Celebration to mark this 20 year milestone.

Join Fitchburg business professionals, our regional partners and other stakeholders in our community for a festive event, featuring foods from around the world, an ice luge and a champagne toast.

Our guest for the evening Casey FitzRandolph, a Wisconsin native, will share some his Olympic Gold experience that can inspire each of us to reach our personal and professional milestones.

*cocktail or business attire is suggested