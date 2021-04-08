Fitchburg City Administrator Finalists Reception

media release: We are pleased to announce the finalists for Fitchburg city administrator. Finalists in alphabetical order are Chad Brecklin, Matthew Prough, Eric Rindfleisch, and André Small.

The City of Fitchburg will host a public reception on the evening of Thursday, April 8, 2021 for the four finalists for the position of City Administrator. The media and community are invited to meet the candidates. Given the current pandemic, a virtual option will be provided to meet the finalists. The reception will begin with the candidates introducing themselves and then we will ask them a few questions for the virtual portion. Following, in-person attendees are welcome to meet and greet the finalists. Masks are required.

The reception will be held in the City Hall Council Chambers located at 5520 Lacy Road in Fitchburg from 6:30-7:30 p.m.