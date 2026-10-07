Fitchburg Comprehensive Plan 2050 Kickoff

media release: The city of Fitchburg is launching the Fitchburg Comprehensive Plan 2050, a community-driven effort to create a shared vision for how Fitchburg grows and develops over the next 25 years.

The plan will explore topics including housing, transportation, parks and open spaces, economic development, sustainability, land use, public facilities, and infrastructure. Your input will help shape Fitchburg’s future.

Join us for the Comprehensive Plan 2050 Kickoff Open House on October 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hosto Hoci, 2220 Traceway Dr.

Stop by to learn more about the planning process, share your ideas, and help shape the future of our community. Everyone is welcome! We’ll also have fun, kid-friendly activities available, along with all the great features the park already offers. Spanish interpretation will be available at the open house.

Follow the planning process and learn more on the project website. Questions? Contact [email protected].