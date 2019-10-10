Fitchburg Comprehensive Plan Update

press release:

Fitchburg’s Comprehensive Plan provides guidance on the City’s overall direction, growth, and development over a 10-year period. The Plan covers every aspect of the City including land use, housing, economic development, recreation, transportation, natural resources, and utilities. State Statue mandates that the City have a Comprehensive Plan and update it every 10 years. The City last updated its Plan in 2009.

Gathering public feedback is vital to the Plan update. The City is offering various opportunities for the public to provide feedback on the update as follows:

1. Opinion Survey: Survey will be available online (polco.us/fitchburg) and in hard copy (available at City Hall) from late September to late October.

2. Neighborhood Information Meetings/Listening Sessions: Five meetings/sessions will be held in various locations throughout the City in October as identified below:

October 10th, 6:30 pm, Aldo Leopold Elementary School, 2602 Post Road

October 16th, 5:00 pm, City Hall Council Chambers, 5520 Lacy Road

October 16th, 6:30 pm, City Hall Council Chambers, 5520 Lacy Road

October 21st, 6:30 pm, Redeemer City Church, 5356 King James Way

October 24th, 6:30 pm, City Hall Council Chambers, 5520 Lacy Road

Residents are encouraged to attend meetings that will focus on their neighborhoods, although all meetings are open to the public and interested parties are welcome to attend any or all meetings.

Please see the website below to identify the neighborhoods on which the meetings will focus.

3. City-Wide Open House: This meeting will be held at 6:30 pm, November 20, City Hall Council Chambers, 5520 Lacy Road.

Please see the following website for further information: www.fitchburgwi.gov/CompPlanUpdate