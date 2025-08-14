Fitchburg District 1 Listening Session

media release: Mayor Julia Arata-Fratta and Alders Dave Herbst and Joe Maldonado invite all Fitchburg residents to a District 1 Information and Listening Session on Thursday, August 14, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Redeemer City Church, 5356 King James Way.

This is a valuable opportunity to hear updates on city projects and programs, ask questions, and share your thoughts. Staff from the Fitchburg Senior Center, Economic Development, and Fire Department will be available to provide information and answer questions.

This is open to all Fitchburg residents.